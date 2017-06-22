Cat Zingano Waiting For Right Time to Fight Cris Cyborg

Cat Zingano is still eyeing a bout with Cris Cyborg, but the timing isn’t right.

As of now, Zingano is dealing with some health issues, but she insists she’s making significant progress and should be back soon. “Alpha” has also expressed interest in a fight with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder Holly Holm.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Zingano talked about how her health is holding up:

“I’m seeing awesome progress on the health issues that I’ve been working on, with the support of the UFC. Holm is a good fight for me, my coaches are excited to hear of that possibility.”

As for Cyborg, “Alpha” says that fight is the ultimate goal.

“I’m interested, and when the time is right I’d be happy to go toe to toe with her. We need to build up this 145 [pound] division, I think there’s all the talent in the world available, we just need to get organized and put on some good fights.”