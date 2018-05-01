Catchweight Bout to Serve as Co-Main Event of Bellator 201

The co-main event of the upcoming Bellator 201 event has been revealed.

Multiple media outlets have confirmed with Bellator officials that Saad Awad is slated to fight Ryan Couture in a 160-pound catchweight bout in the co-headliner.

Awad (22-9) enters this fight on a three-fight winning streak and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over JJ Ambrose in his most recent fight at Bellator 193 in January.



On the flip side, Couture, the son of UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture, enters this fight after picking up a unanimous decision win over Haim Gozali at Bellator 180 in June 2017. As a result of this win, he snapped a two-fight losing streak with that victory. He has won five of his last seven bouts.

Bellator 201 is set to take place on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Alejandra Lara for the women’s flyweight title is slated to headline this event. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for the upcoming show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Alejandra Lara – for women’s flyweight title

Saad Awad vs. Ryan Couture

Bruna Ellen vs. Valerie Letourneau

Jamal Pogues vs. Jordan Young

Ricky Furar vs. Lance Lee

Joshua Jones vs. Jacob Rosales

