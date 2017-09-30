CBD no Longer Prohibited by WADA From 2018

Cannabidiol is set to be removed from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) prohibited list beginning with effect from 2018, WADA announced on Friday

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a cannabinoid compound found in cannabis. While all cannabinoids are prohibited in-competition by WADA at present, the rule change will be welcomed by many athletes.

At the UFC 202 post-fight presser, Nate Diaz was seen using a CBD pen. When he was questioned on what he was doing, Diaz educated those not in the know:

“It’s CBD,” Diaz said. “It helps with the healing process and inflammation, stuff like that. So you want to get these for before and after the fights, training. It’ll make your life a better place.”

CBD, in comparison to THC, has no psychoactive properties and is generally used for medicinal purposes, including both physical and mental ailments.

From Jan. 1, CBD will be completely permitted for use by athletes:

“Cannabidiol is no longer prohibited,” WADA stated on its website. “Synthetic cannabidiol is not a cannabimimetic; however, cannabidiol extracted from cannabis plants may also contain varying concentrations of THC, which remains a prohibited substance.”