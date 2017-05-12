CES MMA 44: Justin Sumter Puts on Stand-Up Clinic Against Brian Sparrow

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Justin Sumter
Image Credit: CES' Twitter account

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211
Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

Justin Sumter (4-1) has handed Brian Sparrow (2-1) the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The fight opened up with Sparrow going for some kicks to the body. Sumter threw some leather and stuffed a takedown. A roundhouse kick to the body found its mark for Sumter. Sparrow found himself on his back and went for an armbar. Sumter freed himself and the fight resumed standing.

Sparrow went for a flying triangle, but Sumter didn’t go down. Sparrow went for an armbar, but ate a knee to the body. Again the fighters stood up. Sparrow threw a head kick. He went for another one, but it was blocked. They tied up with Sparrow’s back against the fence. It stood that way for the remainder of the round.

Round two began and again Sparrow was on the mat. Sumter didn’t bite and the fight was quickly back on the feet. Sumter kicked Sparrow to the body while he was on the mat. Throughout round two, Sumter forced his opponent to stand. Some hard knees found the mark for Sumter. A straight right hand found the jaw of Sparrow.

Sparrow opened up a bit more in the final frame. He landed a kick to the body. “The Fort” landed an inside leg kick on Sparrow. An uppercut landed for Sumter. He stuffed Sparrow’s takedown once again. The round ended and the decision was clear.

Final Result: Justin Sumter def. Brian Sparrow via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Sean Soriano

CES MMA 44: Sean Soriano Brutalizes Jabob Bohn’s Lead Leg

0
Jacob Bohn (5-4) couldn't withstand the leg kicks of Sean Soriano (10-5). The beginning of the fight looked to be a feeling out process. Soriano...
Emmanuel Walo

CES MMA 44: Emmanuel Walo Sweeps Scorecards Against Jon Manley

0
Jon Manley (9-4) couldn't find an answer to the heavy-hitting Emmanuel Walo (12-2-1). A right leg kick landed for Manley early. Walo threw a heavy...
Mike Rodriguez

CES MMA 44: Mike Rodriguez Stops Alec Hooben in Opening Round

0
Alec Hooben (5-3) couldn't keep his momentum going against Mike Rodriguez (8-2) at CES MMA 44. Rodriguez opened up the fight with a jab. Hooben...
Carlos Candelario

CES MMA 44: Carlos Candelario Finishes Tim Wheeler in First Round

0
Carlos Candelario (6-0) remains unbeaten thanks to his TKO victory over Tim Wheeler (2-3). Immediately, Wheeler went high with a kick. He went for a...
Justin Sumter

CES MMA 44: Justin Sumter Puts on Stand-Up Clinic Against Brian Sparrow

0
Justin Sumter (4-1) has handed Brian Sparrow (2-1) the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The fight opened up with Sparrow...
Derrick Lewis

Forget the UFC Title, Derrick Lewis Says He’s Fighting For The Money

0
Derrick Lewis will take the cash over gold any day of the week. Lewis is scheduled to meet Mark Hunt inside the Vector Arena in Auckland,...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee & Michael Chiesa Removed From Presser Early After Scuffle

0
Things got ugly between Kevin Lee and Michael Chiesa at today's (May 12) "Summer Kickoff" press conference. Lee and Chiesa will compete against each other...
Ceremonial Weigh-invideo

Live Stream: UFC 211 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Tonight (May 12) at 7 p.m. ET

0
While the UFC 211 weigh-in results are set in stone, we still have the ceremonial weigh-ins to get to. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will...
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Weidman Announced For UFC on FOX 25

0
Kelvin Gastelum's "legends ass kicking tour" has been put on hold. During today's "Summer Kickoff" press conference, the UFC announced a middleweight tilt between Gastelum...
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier II Made Official For UFC 214

0
It's official, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will engage in another title bout. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced the match-up during its "Summer Kickoff"...