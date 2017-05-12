CES MMA 44: Justin Sumter Puts on Stand-Up Clinic Against Brian Sparrow

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Justin Sumter (4-1) has handed Brian Sparrow (2-1) the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The fight opened up with Sparrow going for some kicks to the body. Sumter threw some leather and stuffed a takedown. A roundhouse kick to the body found its mark for Sumter. Sparrow found himself on his back and went for an armbar. Sumter freed himself and the fight resumed standing.

Sparrow went for a flying triangle, but Sumter didn’t go down. Sparrow went for an armbar, but ate a knee to the body. Again the fighters stood up. Sparrow threw a head kick. He went for another one, but it was blocked. They tied up with Sparrow’s back against the fence. It stood that way for the remainder of the round.

Round two began and again Sparrow was on the mat. Sumter didn’t bite and the fight was quickly back on the feet. Sumter kicked Sparrow to the body while he was on the mat. Throughout round two, Sumter forced his opponent to stand. Some hard knees found the mark for Sumter. A straight right hand found the jaw of Sparrow.

Sparrow opened up a bit more in the final frame. He landed a kick to the body. “The Fort” landed an inside leg kick on Sparrow. An uppercut landed for Sumter. He stuffed Sparrow’s takedown once again. The round ended and the decision was clear.

Final Result: Justin Sumter def. Brian Sparrow via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)