CES MMA 42 Hits Cage Tonight on AXS TV Beginning at 9 PM ET

By
Dana Becker
-
0

CES MMA 42 takes the stage on AXS TV this evening with CES 42.

The action features a main event for the welterweight championship between Chris Curtis and Wilfredo Santiago.

Both fighters successfully weighed in for their fight on Thursday, with Santiago tipping the scales at 170 pounds and Curtis, the reigning champion, coming in at 169.

Curtis owns a record of 14-5 and has finished five of his opponents. He is coming off a defense over Gil de Freitas.

Santiago (7-3) sports six knockouts to his resume, including a recent 41-second finish vs. Chuck O’Neil that earned him this shot at Curtis.

In the co-main event, Luis Felix meets Dawond Pickney, while another featured attraction will see Saul Almeida battle Josh LaBerge.

CES 42 MAIN CARD (AXS TV/9 p.m. ET)
Chris Curtis vs. Wilfredo Santiago, Jr. for Curtis’ welterweight championship

Luis Felix vs. Dawond Pickney

Josh LaBerge vs. Saul Almeida

Kenny Foster vs. Joe Pingitore

Kody Nordby vs. David Baxter

Kris Moutinho vs. Lloyd Reyes

LATEST NEWS

UFC Fighter Literally Begging on Street For Chance to Compete

0
Colby Covington has taken to the streets in hopes of getting a fight. The UFC welterweight contender isn't out searching for some random person to...
Ronda Rousey PPV

Stephanie McMahon: ‘I Would Love to Add Ronda Rousey’ to WWE Roster

0
Anyone who feels the interest in bringing Ronda Rousey to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has waned, should tell that to Stephanie McMahon. Rousey, who once...
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman on Gegard Mousasi’s Ducking Accusations: ‘That’s Just The Balls on Him’

0
Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi will collide in just two weeks. Weidman, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, battles "The...
Quinton Jackson

Report: Rampage Jackson’s Next Fight Will Take Place in UFC

0
According to Ariel Helwani, no matter the outcome of tonight's Bellator 175 main event, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson will fight in the UFC next. Correct. That's...
video

Tony Ferguson Demonstrates D’arce Choke on Former UFC Title Contender

0
During a recent episode of "UFC Tonight," lightweight contender Tony Ferguson stopped by to discuss his future. Ferguson, a former Ultimate Fighter winner, even...