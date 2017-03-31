CES MMA 42 Hits Cage Tonight on AXS TV Beginning at 9 PM ET

CES MMA 42 takes the stage on AXS TV this evening with CES 42.

The action features a main event for the welterweight championship between Chris Curtis and Wilfredo Santiago.

Both fighters successfully weighed in for their fight on Thursday, with Santiago tipping the scales at 170 pounds and Curtis, the reigning champion, coming in at 169.

Curtis owns a record of 14-5 and has finished five of his opponents. He is coming off a defense over Gil de Freitas.

Santiago (7-3) sports six knockouts to his resume, including a recent 41-second finish vs. Chuck O’Neil that earned him this shot at Curtis.

In the co-main event, Luis Felix meets Dawond Pickney, while another featured attraction will see Saul Almeida battle Josh LaBerge.