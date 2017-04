CES MMA 42 Results: Chris Curtis Retains His Title

Chris Curtis earned a second round finish over Wilfredo Santiago Jr. Friday night, remaining CES MMA welterweight champion.

CES MMA 42 aired on AXS TV.

Curtis finished off Santiago in the second round via strikes in the main event.

Chris Curtis (15-5) defeats Wilfredo Santiago Jr. (7-4) via TKO (strikes) at 1:08 in round two to remain CES welterweight champion

Luis Felix (15-8) defeated Dawond Pickney (11-6) via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:31 in round one

Saul Almeida (19-8) defeated Josh LaBerge (11-6) via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:50 in round three

Kenny Foster (12-11) defeated Joe Pingitore (7-3-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kody Norby (9-4) defeated David Baxter (4-2) via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:24 in round one

Kris Moutinho (4-0) defeated Lloyd Reyes (4-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Dirlei Broenstrup (15-4) defeated Pat Walsh (10-3) via Split Decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)