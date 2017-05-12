CES MMA 44: Carlos Candelario Finishes Tim Wheeler in First Round

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Carlos Candelario (6-0) remains unbeaten thanks to his TKO victory over Tim Wheeler (2-3).

Immediately, Wheeler went high with a kick. He went for a takedown, but was stuffed. Candelario got Wheeler down to the mat. He rained down some heavy hammerfists and elbows. He locked in both hooks and went for a rear-naked choke. Instead, he settled for some ground-and-pound until the fight was stopped.

Final Result: Carlos Candelario def. Tim Wheeler via TKO (Strikes) – R1, 1:12