CES MMA 44: Carlos Candelario Finishes Tim Wheeler in First Round

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Carlos Candelario
Image Credit: Will Paul

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211
Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

Carlos Candelario (6-0) remains unbeaten thanks to his TKO victory over Tim Wheeler (2-3).

Immediately, Wheeler went high with a kick. He went for a takedown, but was stuffed. Candelario got Wheeler down to the mat. He rained down some heavy hammerfists and elbows. He locked in both hooks and went for a rear-naked choke. Instead, he settled for some ground-and-pound until the fight was stopped.

Final Result: Carlos Candelario def. Tim Wheeler via TKO (Strikes) – R1, 1:12

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Emmanuel Walo

CES MMA 44: Emmanuel Walo Sweeps Scorecards Against Jon Manley

0
Jon Manley (9-4) couldn't find an answer to the heavy-hitting Emmanuel Walo (12-2-1). A right leg kick landed for Manley early. Walo threw a heavy...
Mike Rodriguez

CES MMA 44: Mike Rodriguez Stops Alec Hooben in Opening Round

0
Alec Hooben (5-3) couldn't keep his momentum going against Mike Rodriguez (8-2) at CES MMA 44. Rodriguez opened up the fight with a jab. Hooben...
Carlos Candelario

CES MMA 44: Carlos Candelario Finishes Tim Wheeler in First Round

0
Carlos Candelario (6-0) remains unbeaten thanks to his TKO victory over Tim Wheeler (2-3). Immediately, Wheeler went high with a kick. He went for a...
Justin Sumter

CES MMA 44: Justin Sumter Puts on Stand-Up Clinic Against Brian Sparrow

0
Justin Sumter (4-1) has handed Brian Sparrow (2-1) the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The fight opened up with Sparrow...
Derrick Lewis

Forget the UFC Title, Derrick Lewis Says He’s Fighting For The Money

0
Derrick Lewis will take the cash over gold any day of the week. Lewis is scheduled to meet Mark Hunt inside the Vector Arena in Auckland,...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee & Michael Chiesa Removed From Presser Early After Scuffle

0
Things got ugly between Kevin Lee and Michael Chiesa at today's (May 12) "Summer Kickoff" press conference. Lee and Chiesa will compete against each other...
Ceremonial Weigh-invideo

Live Stream: UFC 211 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Tonight (May 12) at 7 p.m. ET

0
While the UFC 211 weigh-in results are set in stone, we still have the ceremonial weigh-ins to get to. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will...
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Weidman Announced For UFC on FOX 25

0
Kelvin Gastelum's "legends ass kicking tour" has been put on hold. During today's "Summer Kickoff" press conference, the UFC announced a middleweight tilt between Gastelum...
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier II Made Official For UFC 214

0
It's official, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will engage in another title bout. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced the match-up during its "Summer Kickoff"...
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal Believes he Holds The Key to Beating Demian Maia

0
Jorge Masvidal believes he knows what it takes to get past the streaking Demian Maia. "Gamebred" meets Maia tomorrow night (May 13) inside the American...