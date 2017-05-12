CES MMA 44: Emmanuel Walo Sweeps Scorecards Against Jon Manley

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

Jon Manley (9-4) couldn’t find an answer to the heavy-hitting Emmanuel Walo (12-2-1).

A right leg kick landed for Manley early. Walo threw a heavy right hand off a leg kick. Manley landed another leg kick and avoided an overhand right. Walo went for a head kick off a combos. An uppercut to the body landed for Walo. The round ended shortly after.

Early in the second round, Manley kept moving around and landed a right hand. He connected with a left hook and punched his way into a takedown attempt. The two separated and met in the center of the cage. He landed a left hand and Walo connected with a punch of his own. Walo caught and kick and went head hunting.

Walo threw leg kicks at the start of the final frame. Manley threw a high kick and went stumbling back afterwards. Some hard punches by Walo were blocked. He threw a jumping knee. Manley landed a knee to the groin of Walo and time was called. The fight resumed and Walo went for a head kick. He threw a combination that had his opponent backing up. Manley ate some shots on a takedown attempt. A knee to the body landed for Walo. The final bell sounded shortly after.

All three judges scored the fight in favor of Walo.

Final Result: Emmanuel Walo def. Jon Manley via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)