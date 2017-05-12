CES MMA 44: Greg Rebello Submits Kevin Ray Sears in Final Frame

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

Greg Rebello (22-7) earned his second straight win thanks to a submission over Kevin Ray Sears (6-4).

Rebello went high with a kick that was blocked in the opening frame. Sears went for an overhand right, but found air. He pushed Rebello towards the fence. Rebello broke free and ate a leg kick. A knee landed for Rebello before landing a left hand. Another left hand connected for Rebello. A right hand from Rebello backed up Sears. A knee landed for Rebello and he went for a high kick before the round ended.

Sears charged at his opponent early in the second round, but got tagged with a left hand. Shots to the body and the head from Rebello rained down. Sears was resilient and fought back. Sears was able to take Rebello down, but was reversed and earned top control. He moved to full mount and landed some hard punches. Rebello went for a choke as the round came to an end.

Rebello landed a left hand to the body and ducked an overhand. Rebello once again earned mount. He went for an arm triangle choke and Sears was able to escape. Rebello then went for another choke, this time he forced the tap.

Final Result: Greg Rebello def. Kevin Ray Sears via Submission (Choke) – R3, 4:47