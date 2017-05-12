CES MMA 44: Matt Bessette Retains Title in Barn Burner With Reynaldo Trujillo

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Matt Bessette (22-7) had another exciting fracas and this time it was against Reynaldo Trujillo (22-19).

The two met at the center of the cage. They tied up and Bessette landed a knee to the body. They separated and Bessette missed a head kick. Trujillo stuffed a takedown and the fight stood standing. Another knee connected for Bessette. A right hand landed for Bessette. A left hand landed for Trujillo.

Bessette and Trujillo traded strikes. Trujillo landed a takedown off a kick. Bessette looked for a leg lock. Trujillo got caught in a triangle that turned into an omoplata, but the bell rang.

Trujillo pushed Bessette against the fence. It was brief as they broke free. Bessette landed a knee and then dropped his opponent. He took the back with both hooks in. He peppered Trujillo with some punches to try to make him expose the neck. Trujillo escaped and the fight returned standing. Bessette landed some body shots. A left jab found the mark for Trujillo.

Trujillo was staggered from a head kick. Bessette was popped with a left hand, but rocked his opponent as the round came to a close. Trujillo didn’t make it out for round three and Bessette retained his title.

Final Result: Matt Bessette def. Reynaldo Trujillo via TKO (Stoppage) – R2, 5:00