CES MMA 44: Mike Rodriguez Stops Alec Hooben in Opening Round

Alec Hooben (5-3) couldn’t keep his momentum going against Mike Rodriguez (8-2) at CES MMA 44.

Rodriguez opened up the fight with a jab. Hooben threw a leg kick and Rodriguez tried to counter with some strikes upstairs. They tied up and Rodriguez found his back against the fence. Hooben dropped down for a takedown. He was able to get his opponent to the mat, but it was brief. He landed a high knee before the break.

A left hook found the mark for Hooben. He drove Rodriguez against the fence again and scored a takedown. He took the back of Rodriguez and went for a rear-naked choke. Rodriguez escaped danger and wound up in top control. The fight resumed standing and a jumping knee to the body found the mark for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez ended up mounting Hooben, who pulled guard. Rodriguez rained down punches and elbows. He kept landing strikes until the referee stopped the fight.

Mike Rodriguez def. Alec Hooben via TKO (Strikes) – R1, 4:46