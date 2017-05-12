CES MMA 44: Sean Soriano Brutalizes Jabob Bohn’s Lead Leg

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Jacob Bohn (5-4) couldn’t withstand the leg kicks of Sean Soriano (10-5).

The beginning of the fight looked to be a feeling out process. Soriano parried a high kick. The two exchanged leg kicks. A hard leg kick found the mark for Soriano. A knee to the body landed for Soriano. He kept targeting the leg of Bohn. A right hand to the jaw was there for Soriano, who kept landing leg kicks as well.

Bohn went for a takedown, but ate a knee. The fight remained standing and Bohn kept getting chewed up with leg kicks. The round ended with Soriano landing an uppercut and a left hook.

It was back to business for Soriano in round two. He kept landing hard leg kicks and combinations. Time was briefly called when Soriano was hit low. Bohn went for a takedown, but nothing doing. Bohn’s lead leg kept taking a substantial amount of punishment. The fight was stopped shortly after.

Final Result: Sean Soriano def. Jacob Bohn via TKO (Leg Kicks) – R2, 3:21