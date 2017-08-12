CES MMA 45 Results, Highlights: New Heavyweight Champion Crowned

Juliano Coutinho added the CES MMA heavyweight title to his resume Friday night, earning a second round finish vs. Ashley Gooch.

The bout served as the main event to CES MMA 45, which aired live on AXS TV.

Coutinho ended the bout with less than a minute left in the second round, improving to 8-3 overall. Gooch fell to 10-6 with the loss.

In the co-main event, Pedro Gonzalez claimed a decision over Saul Almeida to become the interim featherweight champion.

Complete results from the night are below:

• Juliano Coutinho (8-3) defeated Ashley Gooch (10-6) by TKO (punches) at 4:18 in round two to become CES MMA heavyweight champion

• Pedro Gonzalez (14-5) defeated Saul Almeida (19-9) by unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 49-46) to become interim CES MMA featherweight champion

• Nate Andrews (11-1) submitted Bruce Boyington (14-11) with a triangle choke a 2:14 in round two

• Branden Seyler (7-5-1) caught Kris Moutinho (4-1) in a guillotine choke at 3:08 in round one

• Gary Balletto Jr. (4-1) scored a TKO victory over Nick Alley (3-2) at 0:58 in round two

• Richie Santiago (5-0) sunk a rear naked choke to submit Miguel Restrepo (4-4) at 3:42 in round two