CES MMA 46: Dinis Paiva Stops Branden Seyler Inside Two Rounds

Dinis Paiva’s performance against Branden Seyler was nearly perfect.

Paiva found a home for the left hand early. He kept popping his opponent with a jab. Seyler dropped Paiva with a right hand. Once Paiva got up, it was back to business. He kept going to town with that left hand. Seyler landed another clean right hand, but had no answer to follow up.

Paiva picked apart Seyler in the second round. The winging punches of Seyler went nowhere. He kept eating straight punches. A right hand dropped Seyler. A few seconds later, he was dropped again. The third knockdown sealed it.

Final Result: Dinis Paiva def. Branden Seyler via TKO (strikes) – R2, 3:08