CES MMA 46: Gary Balletto Jr. Submits Sharif Jones in Exciting Scrap

Gary Balletto Jr. finished Sharif Jones in an exciting tilt.

They traded early and Jones landed a left hook. He shot in for a takedown and completed it. Balletto turned his hips and wound up in top control. Jones was able to stand back up with his back against the fence. They broke off shortly after. The fight went to the ground against and Balletto locked up a kneebar. He held onto it until the bell sounded.

Jones threw a combination that ended with a clean uppercut early in the second stanza. He swung heavy leather. The two traded with Jones landed a punch and Balletto connecting with a knee to the body. Balletto scored a takedown near the end of the round.

Like in round two, Jones started off hot. His boxing was the key to his early success. Unfortunately for him, Balletto caught a second win in a crucial way. He blitzed his opponent and landed some hard knees. Jones went down. After some ground-and-pound, Balletto locked in the rear-naked choke to force the tap.

Final Result: Gary Balletto Jr. def. Sharif Jones via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 3:17