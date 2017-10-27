CES MMA 46: John Howard Outgrapples Roger Carroll

John Howard was able to fluster Roger Carroll with his grappling.

Howard immediately rushed forward and landed some body shots. Carroll tied him up and pushed him against the fence. Howard was able to power out. Carroll went to the jab. Howard connected with a leg kick. Howard ducked a spinning backfist and went to the body. A kick to the body was there for Carroll. Howard scored a takedown. Carroll went for a triangle, but couldn’t get it. They stood back up, but Howard quickly dumped him back down near the end of the round.

Howard went on an attack to the body. Carroll once again found himself on his back. Howard thought better of staying on the ground. He caught a knee and slammed his opponent down. He gained side control and a cut former on the side of Carroll’s head.

The story of this fight had been Howard’s ability to outmatch his opponent in the grappling department. Round three was no different. They tied up early and Carroll couldn’t make anything happen. Howard scored yet another takedown. The fight went the distance and the result was clear.

Final Result: John Howard def. Roger Carroll via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)