CES MMA 46: Jon Lemke Decisions Josh LaBerge in Rematch

Josh LaBerge couldn’t find an answer for Jon Lemke this time.

LaBerge started off strong in the early going. He was able to find his opponent’s chin often. Lemke started landing shots of his own. LaBerge decided to go to the leg kicks and his opponent wasn’t checking them. Blood trickled on the right side of Laberge’s face. Color commentator Pat Miletich mentioned the possibility of a clash of heads.

In the second round, LaBerge looked to slow down. This time, it was Lemke who was moving forward. He fired off leg and body kicks. Lemke continued to land and score points with the judges. LaBerge looked tired and his offense was nonexistent throughout the second stanza.

Lemke picked things up where they left off. He constantly threw out kicks and punches. LaBerge went for a takedown, but it was stuffed. Lemke landed another body kick. Lemke threw a barrage of strikes to end the final round:

Final Result: Jon Lemke def. Josh LaBarge via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)