CES MMA 46: Justin Sumter Submits Shedrick Goodridge in Under Two Minutes

Shedrick Goodridge didn’t last long against Justin Sumter.

Early on, Sumter landed a right hand. He pushed Goodridge against the fence. Sumter quickly got his opponent down and took the back. From there, Sumter worked for the the rear-naked choke. He tried preying his opponent’s arms away from his neck. Some ground-and pound caused Goodridge to leave his neck exposed.

From there, Sumter locked up the choke and forced the tap.

Final Result: Justin Sumter def. Shedrick Goodridge via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 1:56