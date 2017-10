Seth Basler fought hard, but was finished early by Rico DiSciullo.

This one was wild early. DiSciullo found himself in a bit of trouble early on the ground after going for a heel hook. He escaped a rear-naked choke attempt. Basler went after his opponent, but was eventually dropped from a body kick. Disciullo locked in a Peruvian necktie for the submission.

Final Result: Rico DiSciullo def. Seth Basler via submission (Peruvian necktie) – R1, 2:59