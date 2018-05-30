Cezar Ferreira Challenges Darren Stewart

Three weeks removed from Cezar Ferreira’s submission victory over Karl Roberson at UFC 224 in his home country, Ferreira is already playing matchmaker for his next bout and is one of the few people who want to go see The Dentist.

A 13-fight UFC veteran, Ferreira has a 9-4 UFC veteran and is coming off two consecutive wins. Some might expect a man in Ferreira’s position to be looking for ranked opponents in a middleweight division that has opened up widely over the past year. Instead, Ferreira has opted to call out Darren Stewart, who is coming off his first UFC victory last Saturday at UFC Liverpool over Eric Spicely. “Mutante” took to Instagram to lay down the challenge to Stewart:

The post reads “Are you looking for another opponent to Mr @darren_mma? You just found one! just send me a date and location and let’s work. Of course, with all respect for @darren_mma who did a good job on his last fight.”

Darren Stewart had one draw and three losses on his UFC résumé heading into his bout last Saturday, and now that he’s proven he belongs in the promotion, he is being offered an opportunity by Ferreira to earn a victory that would only escalate Stewart’s rebound that began in Liverpool.

Eryk Anders expressed interest in facing Ferreira last week, but the former collegiate football star’s advances were denied by Mutante in favor of a bout with Darren Stewart. Now, Ferreira awaits word from Stewart as Anders remains without an opponent.

Is Cezar Ferreira vs. Darren Stewart a fight you’d like to see?