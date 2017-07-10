Chad Laprise on Mickey Gall: ‘He’s Just Been Spoon-Fed’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Chad Laprise
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Chad Laprise believes he’ll provide a stern test for Mickey Gall.

Laprise is coming off a TKO victory over Brian Camozzi this past Saturday night (July 8) at UFC 213. During his post-fight interview, “The Disciple” called out Gall for his next fight.

Laprise told reporters that he felt Gall has been taking the easy road (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He’s just been spoon-fed. He was on (the ‘Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight’) show. I had to work my way here. I went through ‘The Ultimate Fighter,’ I won ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’”

If the two are booked to fight each other, Laprise believes Gall will be in for a rude awakening.

“This is my seventh fight in the UFC now. I fought all tough guys. Mickey Gall fought C.M. Punk and a reporter (Mike Jackson) who’d never had a fight in his life. I want to give him a test to fight a real guy. I have no disrespect against him – good on the kid. But come fight me and things will be different.”

