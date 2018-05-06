Chad Mendes: I Would Like to Get That Frankie Edgar Fight Back

Chad Mendes would like a do-over against Frankie Edgar.

Mendes will finally be freed from the clutches of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on June 10. The Team Alpha Male standout hasn’t competed since his knockout loss to Edgar back in Dec. 2015. Mendes was suspended by USADA for two years after being popped for a growth hormone back in June 2016.

This has given Mendes plenty of time to stew over his last loss. It was just the fourth defeat in his professional mixed martial arts career. “Money” wouldn’t be opposed to another fight with Edgar.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Mendes expressed his confidence in taking out the best featherweight competitors:

“I honestly would like to get that Frankie fight back. Frankie is obviously a top-level guy and he’s a guy that I know I can beat. That fight would be great. I honestly feel like any of the guys I match up with in the top ten, I match up great.”

In his career, Mendes has only lost to Jose Aldo, Conor McGregor, and Frankie Edgar. All three men are former UFC champions. When Mendes fell to Edgar, it was his first loss in a non-title bout.

When Mendes returns, he’ll be in search of his first victory in over three years. The last time Mendes was in the win column was back in April 2015. He finished Ricardo Lamas via TKO in the first round. It was that victory that earned him an interim featherweight title bout against McGregor with Aldo injured.

