Chad Mendes Returns Against Myles Jury at UFC Fight Night in Boise

The former two-time title contender will make his long awaited return to action when he faces Myles Jury at UFC Fight Night in Boise, Idaho on July 14.

UFC officials confirmed the matchup on Monday.

Mendes has been out of action since 2016 when he was suspended by USADA for two years after testing positive for the banned substance GHRP-6 (human grown hormone). Mendes admitted fault after claiming that he took a medication to treat his psoriasis but failed to realize that one of the ingredients was the banned substance.

Ultimately, Mendes was handed a two-year suspension that will come to an end on June 10 to allow him to return to action.

Prior to his suspension, Mendes was one of the top five featherweights in the world but he had gone 1-3 in his past four fights including knockout losses to Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar in consecutive bouts.

Now Mendes will jump back into the deep end of 145-pound division with designs on getting back into that title hunt sooner rather than later.

As for Jury, the former “Ultimate Fighter” contender has gone 2-1 since dropping down to featherweight with two wins in a row in his most recent performances.

Jury last fought this past December when he earned a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Rick Glenn at UFC 219.

Now Jury will welcome Mendes back to the Octagon as part of the UFC’s first ever card in Idaho where former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will also return to action for his fight against newcomer Blagoy Ivanov.

