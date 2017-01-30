Chad Mendes Submits Jeff Glover in Overtime at SUG 3

Mendes celebrated a rear naked choke victory over Glover at Submission Underground 3 on Sunday.

The UFC title challenger was hit with a two-year suspension following a failed USADA drug test in May last year. Mendes tested positive for the GHRP-6 which he protested was attributable to an anti-psoriasis skin cream.

Although ‘Money’ will not be eligible to compete in MMA until May 2018 (like ex-UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones) he has taken part in SUG’s grappling competition, and enjoyed success on Sunday against Victory MMA’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu 3rd degree black-belt Jeff Glover.

Following an impressive performance, Mendes looks likely to return to the grappling promotion sometime in the future. You can watch the full contest below: