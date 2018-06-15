Chael Sonnen: I Appreciated CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson

Chael Sonnen has a different take on CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson.

On the main card of UFC 225, Punk made his return to the Octagon to take on Jackson. The bout was held in Punk’s hometown Chicago, Illinois. Jackson ended up earning a unanimous decision victory.

“The Truth” was heavily criticized by UFC president Dana White for “fighting like an idiot.” Jackson responded by comparing White to a “little school girl.” Jackson also ripped MMA fans who only want to see a bloodbath.

Bellator competitor and color commentator Sonnen recently came to the defense of both Punk and Jackson during a recent edition of his “You’re Welcome” podcast (via Bloody Elbow):

“I appreciated that match. I think that Mike Jackson deserves some credit. Look, he’s not very good. People seem to be making that the focal point. I feel that they’re just missing the story that two guys had a dream, two guys were given the opportunity, and two guys got matched up, and we do have to admit very well that that was the right skill vs. the right skill, the right experience vs. the right experience. I thought that CM Punk showed a lot of heart, I don’t think you guys would disagree with me. As far as a ton of skill, he’s only done it one time. Going into the fight, he’s only done it one time, now he’s only done it two times. What the hell do you want from the guy?”

Both Punk and Jackson are likely finished with the UFC. Punk has a professional MMA record of 0-2, while Jackson now holds a 1-1 record. “The Truth” does have boxing experience and requested to get a chance with Zuffa Boxing in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen on CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson?