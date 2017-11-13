Chael Sonnen: Conor McGregor Messed With the Wrong Official [VIDEO]

Former UFC middleweight contender Chael Sonnen has explained why Conor McGregor may have made a big mistake in Dublin on Friday

McGregor’s fence-jumping exploits which involved chasing referee Marc Goddard across the cage and slapping an official in the face may land him in hot water.

While many argue that McGregor’s celebrity status and value to the UFC may see him end up with nothing more than a slap on the wrist, Chael Sonnen believes that the presence of ABC President Mike Mazzuli may prove to be unfortunate for “The Notorious”:

“Who do you think was regulating the Bellator show in Ireland? Mike Mazzulli,” Sonnen explained. “The President of the ABC. If there is any executive director I would advise you to not piss off, it’s Mike Mazzulli.

“Being the President of the ABC, he doesn’t adopt rules that he doesn’t like. The whole reason he got elected is because he’s a rule guy. The whole reason the that the fellow executive directors said, ‘You’re the guy we want representing us’ is because he enforces the rules.”

Mazzuli is set to appear on Monday’s episode of The MMAHour, where he is expected to indicate any potential recommendations of punishment for McGregor.