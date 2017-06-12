Chael Sonnen Doubts Wanderlei Silva Shows up at Bellator NYC

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Chael Sonnen
Image Credit: Bellator MMA/Spike

Chael Sonnen isn’t very confident that Wanderlei Silva will show up to Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24.

Sonnen and Silva are set to headline Bellator NYC live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET. With Silva’s failure to show up to two press conference, Sonnen believes there should be cause for concern (via Flo Combat):

“I’m not positive [Silva] is coming. I will be there. I gave my word and will be there no matter what happens, but I don’t know about him. In baseball you have the three strike rule, and he already has two strikes against him. We had a press conference and he skipped it. We did another press conference and he skipped that as well. The only thing left is the fight.”

Sonnen said he has no clue where Silva is, but is unsure if he’ll be where he’s supposed to be on June 24.

“I don’t even know where this guy is or what is going on with him. He could be down in Brazil. I know he’s not in Las Vegas where I could keep tabs on him because it’s a pretty small community. I honestly don’t know where he is and I don’t care. I’ll be there on June 24 ready to fight.”

Chael Sonnen

