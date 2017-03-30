Chael Sonnen: ‘I Couldn’t Possibly Care Less’ About Fighting in MSG

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Chael Sonnen
Image via Winslow Townson of USA Today Sports

To Chael Sonnen, the location of a fight doesn’t matter as long as he’s the one swinging the hammer.

On June 24, Sonnen will headline a Bellator pay-per-view (PPV) with Wanderlei Silva. The two will do battle inside the famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. While many can only dream of competing as an athlete inside the venue, Sonnen isn’t as enthusiastic.

While Sonnen isn’t opposed to fighting inside “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” he also doesn’t get the infatuation with competing inside the arena. For the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title challenger, all he wants to do is fight no matter where he is booked to compete at.

He explained to Luke Thomas on his SiriusXM Rush radio show why it isn’t a big deal for him:

“I don’t understand the thrill of the Garden, I don’t get any of that. Set that cage up wherever you want. You want to go to Brazil and do the fight, you wanna go to Sweden, you wanna come to my hometown, it’s all the same for me. I will make that walk, put my mouthpiece in and compete to the best of my abilities and that’s it. So yeah, I wanna take the accolades of it and maybe I’ll have some great memories but I couldn’t possibly care less.”

