Chael Sonnen: I Have to Fight Rory MacDonald, I Don’t Have a Choice

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Chael Sonnen
Image Credit: Bellator MMA/Spike

Chael Sonnen believes he and Rory MacDonald are destined for a middleweight scrap.

When Bellator picked up Rory MacDonald off free agency, it created a buzz in the mixed martial arts world. “Red King” will likely compete against Douglas Lima for the welterweight title. MacDonald has said he won’t stop at the 170-pound division.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Sonnen talked about an interesting chat he had with MacDonald recently:

“So I end up in an elevator with him and he’s eating an apple, which becomes relevant in the story later. We’re in the elevator and we’re heading down and I say, ‘Hey, congrats! What are you looking to fight?’ He says, ‘I don’t know, maybe Paul Daley’. Then he says, ‘Maybe Josh Koscheck’. Then he takes a bite of his apple, and he looks up and goes: ‘Maybe you.’ Right as he says that, the doors open. I wished him well and that was the end of it, we were on our way.”

While Sonnen insists he isn’t trying to sell fans on the bout, he believes it’s a fight that has to happen.

“He knows that we have to fight there is no way around it. We can’t just act like that didn’t happen. It happened. I told you it was a pretty simple story. We can’t really build an event around this, but any guy who’s listening to this knows that I have to fight him. I don’t have a choice.”

Latest MMA News

Demetrious Johnson Title

Demetrious Johnson Explains Why he Went With Malki Kawa as Manager

0
Demetrious Johnson finally has an established manager in Malki Kawa. For years, Matt Hume had served as Johnson's manager. The problem was, Hume is a...

Heavyweight Donshay White Dies After Hardrock MMA Amateur Bout

0
Combat sports come with an inherent amount of danger, and fighters put their lives at risk no matter how many precautions are taken. Unfortunately,...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s Manager Talks Lucrative Sponsorship Deals

0
Conor McGregor continues to cash in on some hefty checks. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is due for a massive payday after...
Santiago Ponzinibbio

Santiago Ponzinibbio: Talks of Eye Poke Don’t Hinder KO Over Nelson

0
Santiago Ponzinibbio doesn't believe there is controversy surrounding his first-round knockout over Gunnar Nelson. Yesterday (July 16), Ponzinibbio took on Nelson inside The SSE Hydro...
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen: I Have to Fight Rory MacDonald, I Don’t Have a Choice

0
Chael Sonnen believes he and Rory MacDonald are destined for a middleweight scrap. When Bellator picked up Rory MacDonald off free agency, it created a...
Load more