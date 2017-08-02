Chael Sonnen: I Think The Most Likely Opponent Next is Chuck Liddell

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Chael Sonnen Weigh-In
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Is Chael Sonnen vs. Chuck Liddell on the horizon?

Sonnen believes so and he feels it’ll happen sooner rather than later. “The American Gangster” competed back in June against Wanderlei Silva. Sonnen earned a unanimous decision victory. The bout headlined Bellator NYC inside Madison Square Garden.

The current Bellator light heavyweight told Flo Combat that a tilt with “The Iceman” is possible:

“I think the most likely opponent is going to end up being Chuck Liddell. We’ll see what happens there, but that’s what I think is going to happen. … I think there are actual legs to this Chuck thing. I really do.”

Rumors have been running rampant claiming that Liddell is looking to make a comeback. Liddell’s long-time coach and friend John Hackleman has hinted that the right match-up could sway his fighter to return.

A Bellator run for the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight ruler doesn’t seem out of the question. Liddell was released from his office job at the UFC after WME-IMG took over. Reigning middleweight champion Michael Bisping said his sources informed him that Liddell isn’t happy with his former employer.

Liddell hasn’t competed since June 2010 when he was knocked out in the first round by Rich Franklin.

