Chael Sonnen Says “Big” John McCarthy Should Know His Place

Chael Sonnen has suggested that “Big” John McCarthy should not rise above his station, in response comments made in relation to his Bellator 170 headline fight with Tito Ortiz.

Sonnen, seemingly pushing for a rematch with Ortiz, claimed that the “Huntington Beach Bad Boy” “verbally submitted” before submitting “The American Gangster” at the recent event.

McCarthy had taken to Twitter in response to Sonnen’s comments, suggesting that the UFC’s fomrer king of trash talking was fabricating such claims:

Chael must have been listening to a different frequency then the rest of the world that night. Tito didn't say anything #AskBJM https://t.co/mlIf7nbOpO — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) February 24, 2017



Chael Sonnen recently appeared on the “Phonebooth Fighting” podcast, which was recorded at the L.A Comedy Club in Las Vegas. The former title challenger stated:

“I love John, and I respect John, but I don’t know what that would help.” “One, I don’t know if he felt he needed to defend himself. And, two, if there’s a major fire burning for a rematch with me and Tito, why somebody who has nothing to do with the business would come in and put any kind of water on that, or who that is to help, is beyond me.”

McCarthy’s insistence that Ortiz had not “verbally tapped” clearly got to Sonnen, who opined that the popular referee should stay out of the way: