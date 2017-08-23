Chael Sonnen: Jon Jones’ Failed UFC 214 Drug Test Wasn’t a Big Surprise

As someone who has been popped for banned substances, Chael Sonnen believes he can spot a cheater easier than others.

Sonnen was a pay-per-view attraction for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) thanks to his feud with Anderson Silva. His reputation was tainted at the time for being a repeat offender when it came to using banned substances.

Jon Jones recaptured his UFC light heavyweight title last month at UFC 214. A third-round head kick followed by ground-and-pound finished Daniel Cormier. Recently, it was revealed that Jones failed a drug test.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Sonnen said he knew Jones was on something when he took off his shirt at the UFC 214 weigh-ins (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s not great. I remember the old days where the only marquee fighter failing a drug test was me. But all of a sudden it’s become a little more common. It wasn’t a big surprise. I can tell you as a guy who lived on that side of the tracks that as soon as I saw Jon Jones with his shirt off that he was using something. I also thought that because he was coming in off a suspension that he must have found a way to maneuver around the test. It appears that he did not.”