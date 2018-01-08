Chael Sonnen on Quinton Jackson: ‘His Power Worries me’

Chael Sonnen is gearing up for a showdown against Quinton Jackson and he doesn’t want to take any chances.

Sonnen and Jackson will clash in the opening round of Bellator’s heavyweight tournament on Jan. 20. The action takes place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California for Bellator 192. It’ll air live on the Paramount Network, which is currently Spike.

Many people expect the classic striker vs. grappler match-up to transpire in this bout. Sonnen won’t deny it and even admitted that holding “Rampage” down is the key to victory (via MMAFighting.com):

“His power worries me. Boom, that uppercut. Boom, that hook. He’s a mean guy. Even when he looks like he’s not in shape, I’ve never seen the guy quit. If I could just find some video of him on Twitter somewhere [quitting], I’d feel better about it. He doesn’t quit and he’s gonna punch hard. I don’t know if he’ll prepare as properly as I will, but he competes really well. He’s gonna show up and if I’m gonna beat him I have to stay on top of him for 15 minutes. Because sooner or later, he’s gonna land one of those shots.”