Chael Sonnen Breaks Down the Uncomfortable Origin of His Beef With Wanderlei Silva

Chael Sonnen argues his case for why his beef with Brazilian MMA legend Wanderlei Silva is warranted, ahead of their headline clash at Bellator 180.

According to Sonnen, a simple van ride in Austin, Texas in 2012 with Wanderlei changed his opinion of “The Axe Murderer.” While mutual respect was initially shown by both men, the atmosphere changed once Silva brought up the subject of Sonnen’s disrespect towards his home country of Brazil.

“The American Gangster” appeared on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour to promote his upcoming bout with Silva at Bellator on June 24 in New York’s famed Madison Square Garden. According to the legendary trash talker, both men were engaged in a promotional tour on behalf of the UFC when Silva indicated for a camera man to film their conversation.

Sonnen was at the time preparing for his rematch against Anderson Silva for the UFC middleweight title and was accosted by (Wanderlei) Silva due to comments he had made about Brazil, and in particular, the Nogueira brothers. Things got heated from there on:

“In Brazil we have a saying”, wanderlei caommented. ‘if you have respect, you don’t lose your teeth’.in Brazil we say that. Give respect.”

The video (which you can watch above) was later uploaded to YouTube. Sonnen appeared to be taken aback by Silva’s comments, appearing to be subdued by what was said:

“He was doing this whole thing and I was like, ‘Wanderlei, this is really weird,’” Sonnen said. “‘Because first of all, you’re telling me off, which is a little bit — that’s rude. Second, we’ve spent the whole day together. We’re in a van, man. Are you trying to start a fight with me in a van?’ … And third, you brought the camera man.”

Prior to this incident, Sonnen had no apparent acrimony towards Silva. Sonnen also added that they had sparred at Randy Couture’s gym, and when the American didn’t have a mouthpiece to spar with, Silva “took care” of him: