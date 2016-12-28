Chael Sonnen Passes ‘Full WADA Panel’ of Drug Testing Ahead of Bellator 170

bellator 170

Chael Sonnen is clean, according to the California Athletic Commission.

Executive Director Andy Foster told MMAjunkie that Sonnen has passed a “full WADA panel” of tests prior to his January 21 fight with Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170.

The former UFC title contender was suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission in 2014 and stated when he signed with Bellator MMA that he would lose 100 percent of his fight purse and be fined $500,000 if he failed another test.

Sonnen, who fought Anderson Silva for the UFC middleweight title and Jon Jones for the light heavyweight belt, last fought in November 2013 when he was finished by Rashad Evans. He is 29-14-1 overall in his career.

Ortiz, according to Foster, has yet to be tested but will soon do so.