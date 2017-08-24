Chael Sonnen Receives a New Opponent for ADCC 2017

By
Dana Becker
-
Chael Sonnen Weigh-In
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Chael Sonnen is on his third opponent for September’s ADCC 2017, as the former UFC title challenger will now face Leo Vieira.

Sonnen was first booked to face off against Ricardo Liborio before Frank Mir agreed to step in. Now, he’ll take on Vieira during the event, which goes down September 22-24 in Finland at The Espoo Metro Arena.

Vieira has won two ADCC golds at 145 pounds, while Sonnen most recently competed at light heavyweight vs. Wanderlei Silva. He challenged twice for the UFC middleweight belt and once more for the 205-pound title.

Along with Sonnen-Vieira, Renzo Gracie takes on San Kikuta and Andre Galvao meets Claudio Calasans. Jake Shields, Gilbert Burns, Jeff Monson, Gabi Garcia and Dillon Danis are all scheduled to compete during the event.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Chael Sonnen Weigh-In

Chael Sonnen Receives a New Opponent for ADCC 2017

Chael Sonnen is on his third opponent for September's ADCC 2017, as the former UFC title challenger will now face Leo Vieira. Sonnen was...
video

‘Contender Series’ Winner Boston Salmon Fights Augusto Mendes at UFC Fight Night 119: Brazil

Boston Salmon, who earned his contract with the UFC when he impressed Dana White on his Contender Series, will make his Octagon debut later...
video

UFC Fight Night 118: Poland Adds Marcin Held vs. Teemu Packalen

Marcin Held has had a bit of a rough go since signing with the UFC after a successful run with Bellator. Held will try to...
video

Conor McGregor Teases Trilogy Bout With Nate Diaz on UFC Return

With months upon months of speculation, hype and the lead up to his boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Conor McGregor's UFC future has...
Holly Holm

Holly Holm Conditionally Open to Bout With Cyborg

Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm may be up for a second pop at the featherweight title, but it will be on her own...
Load more