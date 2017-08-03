Chael Sonnen Rips Tito Ortiz For Antics at Bellator NYC

Chael Sonnen isn’t holding back on his thoughts of Tito Ortiz.

Back in Feb. 2017, Ortiz defeated Sonnen via first-round submission. The rivalry was heated going into the bout with “The American Gangster” making jokes about Ortiz’s personal life. It was so hostile that Ortiz had to be poked by referee “Big” John McCarthy to force him to let go of the choke.

Ortiz was in attendance for Sonnen’s fight with Wanderlei Silva at Bellator NYC. Ortiz heckled Sonnen throughout the night and called him a “p*ssy.” Speaking to Flo Combat, “The American Gangster” ripped Ortiz for his antics:

“I thought his behavior was bizarre. Tito (Ortiz) is a drug addict, and it’s kind of hard to imagine he’s going to be rational. I could see his eyes that night, and his pupils were the size of Easter eggs. I knew he was high and didn’t know what he was going to do.”

He went on to say that Ortiz’s trash talk is puzzling since he won their bout.

“I did find it peculiar because Tito won. Tito beat me, and it’s just being a poor sport. I know poor sports because Wanderlei (Silva) pushed me after the fight, and he’s a poor sport as well, but I’ve never heard of a poor winner before. Tito won the fight, and he’s over here shouting at me. I just thought it was strange, but then I looked in his eyes and saw he was cranked out of his mind. I thought to myself, ‘OK… this is going to be interesting.'”