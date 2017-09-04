Chael Sonnen Says Jon Jones’ Whole Career is in Question

Chael Sonnen believes it’s easy to see Jon Jones as a longtime performance enhancing drug user.

The latest controversy surrounding Jones revolves around his failed UFC 214 drug test. “Bones” stopped Daniel Cormier in the third round via knockout from a head kick and ground-and-pound. Jones recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title, but was flagged for turinabol.

Sonnen fought Jones back in April 2013. Jones won the bout via first-round TKO. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Sonnen said Jones will now have an asterisk on his mixed martial arts career:

“All I can tell you is I had a higher juice concentrate than Tropicana and he pushed me around like Mack truck vs. a Volvo, so I think for the better part of his career, that seems to be how it works. I know for me, I know exactly the day I started taking banned substances, but I would never deny it. I’ve been competing since I was nine years old and if somebody wanted to go, ‘His whole career is in question,’ it’s like yeah… If you did a dishonest act, sometimes the most honest thing you can do is just say, ‘Yeah, you got me.’”