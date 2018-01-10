Chael Sonnen Says Winning Bellator Heavyweight Tournament Would be His Greatest Accomplishment

Chael Sonnen realizes the significance of the Bellator heavyweight tournament.

Sonnen is set to compete against Quinton Jackson in the opening round of the tourney. The bout is set to take place on Jan. 20 inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. It’ll be featured on the main card of Bellator 192.

During a recent media call, Sonnen talked about the importance of winning the tournament (via MMAFighting.com):

“It would be my greatest accomplishment. I’m a tournament guy, that’s what I grew up doing. Four or five guys in one day, every single Saturday, and I love this tournament. I wish it was all in one night, that’s old school, I think that’s something it sounds a little better to say than to actually do. I couldn’t really see anybody in this tournament fight three other guys in this tournament in one night, but that is the old school, it sure would be fun as a fan and to get to be part of.”