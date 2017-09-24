Chael Sonnen Scores Victory vs. Leo Vieira at ADCC in Finland

Former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen earned a decision vs. Leo Vieira in Finland Sunday during the second day of the Abu Dhabi Combat Club.

Following 15 scoreless minutes of action, a referee decision was awarded to Sonnen over the two-time ADCC 145-pound champion in a super-fight. He was bested by Craig Jones in the absolute portion of the event.

Originally, Sonnen was scheduled to meet Ricardo Liborio at the event, with Frank Mir replacing Liborio. Vieira eventually stepped in as a final replacement.

According to a report by MMA Fighting, other winners during the event included Renzo Gracie, Gabi Garcia and JT Torres, who became the first non-Brazilian winner of the 170-pound division.