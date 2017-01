Chael Sonnen loves to show his “heel” side when it comes to interviews.

But there is another side to the former UFC title contender that gets let out when he gets personal.

In this edition of “In Focus,” Sonnen shows that “softer” side, talking about his Bellator 170 matchup with Tito Ortiz later this month.

Featuring interviews with Sonnen and his wife, Brittany, the episode discusses the old times with Ortiz and a promise he made to his father.