Chael Sonnen Thinks Jon Jones Easily Beats Cormier in Rematch

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will become a champion once again this Saturday night (July 29).

Jones will challenge Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 214. This will be “Bones'” first bout since April 2016.

Speaking to Flo Combat, Sonnen explained why he’s picking Jones to dethrone “DC:”

“When a younger fighter beats an older fighter and then they rematch… the younger fighter wins again only easier. That is the rule of fighting and holds true in boxing, wrestling or MMA. You would have to go back and search two decades to find a scenario where that didn’t happen.”

He went on to say that the age difference will play a role in the bout’s outcome.

“There is a meaningful gap in their ages, and their first fight wasn’t close. A lot of people forget that, but it was not close. I had it 5-0 to Jon Jones, and the official judges had it 4-1. It was not a competitive fight. It was fun, and Daniel tried, and by Jon Jones’ standards next to [Alexander] Gustafsson it was his closest fight, but he still won by a large margin. And to make believe that with age and time Daniel caught him somehow is a big leap.”