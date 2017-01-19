Video: Chael Sonnen Rips on Tito Ortiz’s Pornstar ‘Ex-Wife’ Jenna Jameson

Tito Ortiz reacted angrily to “f**king punk” Chael Sonnen as he took fire at the former UFC champ’s ex-partner, Jenna Jameson.

“He’s done it again; he’s done it again” – Larry Merchant’s famous line as “Irish” Mickey Ward pulled another stinging shot out of the blue to floor his opponent. Chael Sonnen has proven that he can still fire similarly unpredictable (albeit verbal) body shots out of the blue, as he set up Tito Ortiz with a Machiavellian trap before delivering a career high, pre-planned response.

Sonnen is preparing to meet Ortiz in what has been billed as the farewell fight for “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy“, and made sure that Ortiz, 41, needs no motivation in ending his final foray in MMA with a bang.

“Tito, go ahead. Tell ’em what I do so well” said Sonnen.

Ortiz’s response, set up expertly by “The American Gangster” for a retort, started like this.

“Well he talks well. His mouth has gotten him every [big fight] he has ever had”

You can use your imagination to figure out what came next, or you can watch the full clip of the groan-worthy line (courtesy of mmafighting.com) below: