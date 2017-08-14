Chael Sonnen Trolls Tito Ortiz With Hilarious Offers of Help

When Tito Ortiz recently confirmed that his successful neck surgery may lead to a rematch with Chael Sonnen, “The American Gangster” would inevitably respond

While the humorous nature of Sonnen’s reaction to news that Ortiz had called him out was welcome, the idea of a rematch between both men may not be as well received.

It took just over two minutes for Ortiz to tap Sonnen out in their Bellator 170 main event in January, with many panning the fight’s controversial end and failure to engage the audience. It is clear that, with Ortiz planning another U-turn on his retirement, Sonnen would be his first choice of opponent. Sonnen, who looks unlikely to bag a fight with another UFC legend, Chuck Liddell, also appears to be up for a rematch with Ortiz:

Ortiz recently called out Sonnen via an Instagram video, stating:

“I’m alive. I’m fixed. Now it’s time to get ready, because Chael… I’m kicking your ass.”

Sonnen took to Twitter to respond, and true to form, it was brilliant:

Y'wanna send the twins up for a week or two while you recover?

They might enjoy some hot food & indoor plumbing…. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 13, 2017

“Y’wanna send the twins up for a week or two while you recover? They might enjoy some hot food & indoor plumbing….,” Sonnen wrote.

Teets

I'm glad I beat you, but I regret breaking your neck

Glad you got it fixed

Please send me Dr. bills

I feel responsible to help. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 13, 2017

“Teets I’m glad I beat you, but I regret breaking your neck

Glad you got it fixed

Please send me Dr. bills

I feel responsible to help,” Sonnen added.

Sonnen is coming off the back of a victory over another rival, Wanderlei Silva, at Bellator’s Madison Square Graden event in June. With four fights remaining on his six fight deal with Bellator, a rematch with Ortiz may be a possibility…