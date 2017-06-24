Chael Sonnen Wrestles His Way to Victory Against Wanderlei Silva

Chael Sonnen (30-15-1) used his wrestling to defeat Wanderlei Silva (35-13-1, 1 NC) in the main event of Bellator NYC.

Sonnen immediately scored a takedown. He dropped some punches. Sonnen dropped an elbow. He rained down punches to the body. Silva just held on until he finally pushed his opponent off. Sonnen stuck to Silva against the cage. Silva broke free.

“The Axe Murderer” dropped Sonnen with a right hand. Silva was in full guard, but Sonnen pushed off and wound up on top. The round ended with Sonnen in top control.

Sonnen came out with a knee to the body in round two. Silva popped Sonnen with a left hand. Sonnen went for a takedown, but got caught in a guillotine choke. The two just stood in that position and it looked more like a rest hold. Slow punches to the body were there for Sonnen before both men were stood up.

Sonnen took Silva down. He dropped some punches to the body. “The American Gangster” stood in control for the remainder of the round.

The third and final round began and Sonnen landed a leg kick. He took Silva down with ease yet again. He moved to half guard, looking for side control. Sonnen tried going for a kimura, but stood in half guard. He moved to mount, but moved to side control. He went back to mount. The final bell rang and Silva showed frustration knowing he lost clearly.

Final Result: Chael Sonnen def. Wanderlei Silva via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)