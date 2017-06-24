Chael Sonnen Wrestles His Way to Victory Against Wanderlei Silva

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Chael Sonnen Weigh-In
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Chael Sonnen (30-15-1) used his wrestling to defeat Wanderlei Silva (35-13-1, 1 NC) in the main event of Bellator NYC.

Sonnen immediately scored a takedown. He dropped some punches. Sonnen dropped an elbow. He rained down punches to the body. Silva just held on until he finally pushed his opponent off. Sonnen stuck to Silva against the cage. Silva broke free.

“The Axe Murderer” dropped Sonnen with a right hand. Silva was in full guard, but Sonnen pushed off and wound up on top. The round ended with Sonnen in top control.

Sonnen came out with a knee to the body in round two. Silva popped Sonnen with a left hand. Sonnen went for a takedown, but got caught in a guillotine choke. The two just stood in that position and it looked more like a rest hold. Slow punches to the body were there for Sonnen before both men were stood up.

Sonnen took Silva down. He dropped some punches to the body. “The American Gangster” stood in control for the remainder of the round.

The third and final round began and Sonnen landed a leg kick. He took Silva down with ease yet again. He moved to half guard, looking for side control. Sonnen tried going for a kimura, but stood in half guard. He moved to mount, but moved to side control. He went back to mount. The final bell rang and Silva showed frustration knowing he lost clearly.

Final Result: Chael Sonnen def. Wanderlei Silva via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Latest MMA News

Chael Sonnen Weigh-In

Chael Sonnen Wrestles His Way to Victory Against Wanderlei Silva

0
Chael Sonnen (30-15-1) used his wrestling to defeat Wanderlei Silva (35-13-1, 1 NC) in the main event of Bellator NYC. Sonnen immediately scored a takedown....
Bellator NYC Post-Fight Press Conferencevideo

Watch: Bellator NYC Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

0
Once Bellator NYC has come to a close, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York...
Neiman Gracie

Neiman Gracie Chokes Dave Marfone in Second Round at Bellator NYC

0
Neiman Gracie (6-0) did what he does best against Dave Marfone (5-3) at Bellator NYC. A jab was there for Marfone early. A takedown was...
Matt Mitrione

Matt Mitrione Survives Double Knockdown to KO Fedor Emelianenko

1
Fedor Emelianenko (36-5, 1 NC) couldn't recover faster than Matt Mitrione (12-5) and had his lights put out as a result. The two men looked...
Brent Primus

Brent Primus Wins Bellator Lightweight Title Due to Injury

0
Michael Chandler (16-4) lost his Bellator lightweight title against Brent Primus (8-0) due to an ankle injury. Chandler blocked a high kick at the start...
Aaron Pico Zach Freeman

Zach Freeman Derails Aaron Pico’s Hype Train in 24 Seconds

0
Zach Freeman (9-2) spoiled Aaron Pico's (0-1) mixed martial arts (MMA) debut faster than many could even blink. Freeman wasted little time engaging. He rocked...
Douglas Lima

Douglas Lima Retains Bellator Welterweight Title Against Lorenz Larkin

0
Douglas Lima (29-6) remains a champion after earning a decision win over Lorenz Larkin (18-6). A leg kick was there for Lima one minute into...
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader Wins Bellator Light Heavyweight Title in Snoozer Against Phil Davis

2
Phil Davis (17-4, 1 NC) couldn't do enough to keep his title against Ryan Bader (23-5). The two were in a bit of a feeling...
James Gallagher

James Gallagher Dominates Chinzo Machida in First-Round Submission

0
James Gallagher (7-0) made short work of Chinzo Machida (5-3) at Bellator 180. Gallagher immediately took to the center of the cage. He didn't engage...
Heather Hardy

Heather Hardy Finishes Tough Alice Yauger in Bellator 180 Main Card Opener

0
Heather Hardy (1-0) earned a stoppage victory late in the final round over Alice Yauger (4-6). The two wasted little time engaging at the center...
Load more