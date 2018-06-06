Chael Sonnen Says WWE Wanted Him to No-Show UFC Event

Chael Sonnen has made a bold claim regarding an offer from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

There was a time when Sonnen was on top of the mixed martial arts mountain despite never holding a world title. “The American Gangster” took the MMA world by storm with his trash talking well before most knew who Conor McGregor was. To this day, Sonnen is able to bring in high viewership numbers for Bellator.

Sonnen was at the height of his popularity during a rivalry with Anderson Silva. Sonnen was dominating his first bout with “The Spider,” but he was caught in a triangle choke in the final round and was forced to tap. In their rematch, Silva earned a second-round TKO victory.

During a recent appearance on “Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub,” Sonnen made quite the claim:

“I had one piece of contact with the WWE in terms of doing business and it was right before I fought Anderson Silva. The offer was, ‘you no-show that event, you can’t show up to the Anderson fight and you can’t warn the UFC and we’ll wire you a million dollars right now.’ The other part of the offer, ‘you beat Anderson Silva, you show up on Raw Monday night with their belt we’ll give you $5 million.'”

Sonnen has been known for his ability to think of clever one liners and catchphrases in order to build up a fight. He’s due for a showdown with Fedor Emelianenko in a semi-finals Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix bout. Sonnen wasted little time throwing verbal jabs at Emelianenko. After “The Last Emperor” knocked out Frank Mir in just 48 seconds, Sonnen got inside the cage and cut a WWE-style promo. He’s even accused Emelianenko of winning fixed fights in Japan.

Do you believe Chael Sonnen’s claims of a WWE offer?