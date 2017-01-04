Chael Sonnen’s End Game in Bellator is Becoming World Champion

Chael Sonnen still believes he can be a major MMA champion.

Sonnen will return from an extended layoff January 21 when he meets Tito Ortiz in the main event of Bellator 170 on Spike.

“I want to compete at Bellator. I want to be a champion, get to the top and compete with all the guys,” he said. “I want to find a weight class. I’d like to do it at 205 pounds, but I think there’s an opportunity at 185 and now we have some big signings at heavyweight and catchweight too.

“I just think there’s a lot of opportunity over here. I can tell you as far as training, working hard and being prepared, that’s what I do. I do it every day. I will bring my skills to the fight and if they’re enough I’ll win; If they’re not, I won’t. That’s just the way that this sport is played and I’m just looking forward to competing with these guys.”

Sonnen (29-14-1) has not fought since a 2013 first round loss to Rashad Evans. He was scheduled to meet Wanderlei Silva before both fighters failed drug tests. The 39-year-old Sonnen eventually retired, only to return once his suspension was lifted.

Ever the opportunist, Sonnen explained why he sees Bellator making an impact moving forward in regards to competition with the UFC.

“Look, I’m brand new. I only know a few guys at Bellator. I know three people, that’s how new I am. I’ve been to two Bellator shows; one at Mohegan Sun Arena and one in San Jose. Both events were sold out,” he said. “When I was in San Jose, I was sitting there and down the ramp comes the greatest heavyweight of all time, Fedor Emelianenko. Coker signed him and didn’t even say anything to anybody. The place was packed and the ratings were going higher. I wanted to come to Bellator when I saw Ken Shamrock walk the ramp and I thought this is awesome. Connecticut and then California, both sides of the country and both sold out. The household name that Bellator has become is amazing. I used to have to explain to people what UFC and what MMA was. When I tell people I’m with Bellator, they know exactly what it is.

“When Tito and I met in that college wrestling match, there was 80 people there tops, nobody cared. It was a big sacrifice just to show off in front of 80 people. To show off in front of a sold out arena, a record-breaking show, is fun. We get Paul Daley and Brennan Ward to entertain us before we have to go out and take care of business.”