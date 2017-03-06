Chandler Cole Isn’t ‘Overly Impressed’ With Phillip McGlothlin’s Striking (Exclusive)

Chandler Cole certainly isn’t known to be a trash talker, but he won’t shy away from expressing his opinions.

Cole will have his second professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout against Phillip McGlothlin on March 18. The action takes place inside the Evolution Sports Gym in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

“The Hammer” recently spoke with MMANews.com. He said McGlothlin’s stand-up wasn’t a concern, but admitted the fight will be challenging:

“He likes to stand up, he swings really wild punches. It’s hard for me to say anything without trying to sound disrespectful. But I’m just not too overly impressed with his stand-up. I know that’s what he has, but I think my wrestling is gonna help me out. I don’t want to spill all my secrets. I’d hate for him to hear everything, but I’ve got a game plan. I think it’ll work and I’m excited to fight him. This is one of my toughest fights to date. He’s an undefeated pro and I hope to break the little streak he has.”

After wrestling in his high school and college days, Cole still had the itch to compete. He turned to MMA to satisfy his needs:

“I just love competing. I wrestled in high school and college and fell in love with the sport. MMA is the closest thing I can get to wrestling. Wrestling helps me out a lot in my MMA career. I really needed to compete again. I knew something was missing when I came home from college. I was hungry, I didn’t know what it was. I went to a local gym and I was training with those guys. And I was like, ‘man I’ve gotta take a fight.’ In high school wrestling, you can’t talk a stranger into coming because it’s wrestling. They just don’t get it. Fighting, everybody understands fighting. Everybody wants to come out and watch.”

You can listen to our full interview with Cole below: