Chandler Cole on LFA 17 Bout: ‘I Think It’s Really my Fight to Win’

Chandler Cole believes he’ll have a successful Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) debut.

Tonight (July 21), Cole will step inside the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina for LFA 17. He’ll take on Tebaris Gordon in a heavyweight clash. The action will air live on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET.

Speaking to MMA Weekly, “The Hammer” gave Gordon credit for his abilities but feels confident that he’ll emerge victorious:

“I think (Gordon is) a very athletic fighter and it’s a very good test for me and on paper it looks very good, but I’m good enough to beat him anywhere. I just think it’s really my fight to win. Honestly it’s wherever I want to take it, it goes, and hopefully I can back that up on July 21.”

He went on to say that he’s a work in progress, but has plenty of time to reach his potential.

“I’m 22 and I have tons of potential, but I also have tons of things I need to work on. Good is never good enough for me. I want to be the best in the world one day, so there’s a lot I still need to work on. I’ll take each fight as it comes and one day hope to reach the ultimate goal.”