Michael Chandler Rips Dillon Danis’ Bellator 198 Performance

Michael Chandler is not impressed with Dillon Danis.

Danis made his professional mixed martial arts debut last night (April 28). He took on Kyle Walker in the Bellator 198 main card opener. Danis ran into some trouble early on, but he was able to submit his opponent.

It’s no secret that Danis hasn’t been shy to express confidence in his ability to make an impact in MMA. In fact, he already considered calling out Ben Askren. One fighter who isn’t amused is former Bellator lightweight champion Chandler.

Chandler took the time to rip Danis on Twitter. Check out his tweet below:

Just catching up to #bellator198 @dillondanis said he was the “highest paid fighter in @BellatorMMA” but I think he meant to say “most un-athletic fighter in Bellator” and that was against a man with a losing record. #cringe #slow #sloth #bellator198 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 29, 2018

Chandler is coming off a submission victory over Brandon Girtz. He’s likely heading for a rematch with Brent Primus for the Bellator lightweight title. Primus won the 155-pound gold in a bout at Bellator NYC that ended in controversy. Chandler popped his knee early in the bout and the fight was stopped. He says he landed awkwardly causing the injury, while Primus claims his leg kicks did the trick.

As for Danis, he’ll be looking to continue to improve as an MMA fighter. He currently trains at SBG Ireland with the likes of Conor McGregor and Gunnar Nelson. With coaches such as John Kavanagh and Owen Roddy by his side, there is a lot of hype surrounding Danis’ fighting future.

How far do you think Dillon Danis can go in his MMA career?